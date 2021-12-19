JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 88,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,003. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

