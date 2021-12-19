Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IYF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

