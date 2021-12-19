Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 234 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

