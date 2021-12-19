Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). Analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

