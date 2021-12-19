JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 2,673,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,730. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

