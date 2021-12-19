JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 490,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

