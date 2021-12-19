JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 490,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
