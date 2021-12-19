JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of AZEK opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.38. AZEK has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,782,530. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

