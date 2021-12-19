KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

