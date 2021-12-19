Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €5.80 ($6.52) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a one year low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.