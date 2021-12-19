Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €810.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($910.11) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($729.21) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €637.22 ($715.98).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €869.00 ($976.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €834.28 and a 200-day moving average of €842.75. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

