Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 2,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KPDCF stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

