Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $454,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BOX by 1,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BOX by 1,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BOX by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

