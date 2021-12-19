Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $47,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

