Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,112 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

