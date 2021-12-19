KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KEY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

