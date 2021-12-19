KeyCorp Reiterates Sell Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

BBBY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

