KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

PZZA opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.