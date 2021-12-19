KickToken Market Capitalization Reaches $5.65 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $658,757.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,435,372,939 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

