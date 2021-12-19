Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 16,671 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 167.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. The company has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.