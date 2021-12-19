Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.70

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 10023120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

