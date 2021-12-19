KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.