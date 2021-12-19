KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $431.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.90.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $391.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.52. KLA has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.