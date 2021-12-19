Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $30.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.01129924 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,749,910,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,701,648 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

