KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of INKA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,106. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

