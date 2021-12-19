Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.70

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $90.57 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00339942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00142076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00087738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,277,511 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

