KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.62. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

