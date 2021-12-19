Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 130,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

