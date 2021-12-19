Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $313.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

