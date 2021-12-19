Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

