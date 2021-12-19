Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

