Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.51

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.51 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.34). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 308,067 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.47.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

