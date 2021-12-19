Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $68.94 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

