Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.03. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.