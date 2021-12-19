Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $105.10 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -362.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,431 shares of company stock worth $280,975. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.