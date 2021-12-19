Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

