Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 318 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

