Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 33,372 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

