Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

