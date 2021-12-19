Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

