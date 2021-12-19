Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.56 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

