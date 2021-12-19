Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,632.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 300,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 283,334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 196,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

BAC stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

