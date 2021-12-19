Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.06. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

