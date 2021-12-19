Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

