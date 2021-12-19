Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 300 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM stock opened at $1,014.04 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,061.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,099.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

