Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HSIC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $73.75. 1,440,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.