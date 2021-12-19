Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $73.75. 1,440,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.