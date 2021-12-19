LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.