Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 40,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.