LHT (LHT) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $144,622.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005520 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.