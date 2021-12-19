Liberum Capital Upgrades Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to Buy

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.68) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 451.80 ($5.97). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($70,490.29). Also, insider Stella David acquired 30,003 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($146,704.24).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

