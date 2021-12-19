Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Purchases $33,872.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,934 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49.

LMB stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

